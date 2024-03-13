Al Hilal Makes History With 28Th Consecutive Victory In Asian Champions League And Book Semi-Final Spot

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Tuesday, Al Hilal from Saudi Arabia secured a historic 28th consecutive victory, setting a new world record and securing their place in the Asian Champions League semi-finals. Their remarkable 2-0 win against fellow Saudi side Al Ittihad surpassed the previous record held by Welsh team The New Saints, who achieved 27 straight wins in 2016. Already the most successful team in AFC Champions League history with four titles, Riyadh-based Al Hilal advanced 4-0 on aggregate in Jeddah.

In the quarter-final second leg at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, runners-up from the previous year, Al Hilal, secured victory with second-half goals from Yasser Al Shahrani and Brazilian player Malcom. The stage is now set for Al Hilal to face Al Ain from the UAE in the semi-finals next month.

While Al Ittihad faced numerous challenges, including missing key players like Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante, Al Hilal dominated much of the encounter. Ittihad came close to scoring in the 17th minute, hitting the post with Romarinho's strike, but Al Hilal's goalkeeper, Mohammed Al Owais, made crucial saves to secure the win.

In a tense match earlier on Tuesday, South Korea's Ulsan secured a 1-0 second-leg victory over Jeonbuk Motors, advancing 2-1 on aggregate and moving into the semi-finals. This victory also brings Ulsan a step closer to qualifying for the expanded Club World Cup in the United States next year. Ulsan will face either Japan's Yokohama F-Marinos or China's Shandong Taishan in the next round for a chance to reach the Champions League final.

Al Hilal, leading the Saudi Pro League by 12 points, has won their last nine Champions League matches and last lifted the trophy in 2021. The Asian Champions League continues to deliver thrilling encounters as teams vie for continental glory.

