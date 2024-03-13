Gdb Geospatial Joins SAM

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Geospatial –SAM, the nation's leading provider of professional Geospatial and Inspection services across the utility, transportation, and broader infrastructure markets, today announced that GdB Geospatial (GdB), a geomatics, GIS, and spatial data management firm based in New York has joined SAM through a merger with its SAM-NY Geospatial company. The merger creates a stronger player in Managed Geospatial Services



and infrastructure mapping, further solidifying its position as an industry leader. The merged entity is a 100% owned subsidiary of SAM.





GdB Geospatial brings over 60 years of experience in geomatics and innovative spatial data management solutions. Founded as a small firm, GdB has grown into a powerhouse with a team of over 100 professionals and a reputation for delivering quality results on time and within budget to clients across the utility, transportation, and public works markets.

“We're excited to bring GdB Geospatial and their talented team into the SAM family of companies ,” said SAM CEO, Sam Shakir.“As SAM expands its footprint and enhances its capabilities in geomatics, spatial data management, and infrastructure mapping, the integration of GdB and advanced technology will further strengthen SAM's position as a trusted partner for clients seeking Managed Geospatial Services



.”

“There is incredible alignment with SAM's vision to see how far we can leverage the data that we collect. GdB will now have access to more resources and innovation to better serve the infrastructure markets,” said Christine Gayron, LS, President of GdB Geospatial.“Joining SAM fits with our vision to build collaborative teams and create opportunity for our people and the partners we work with.” Gayron will remain with the company and lead SAM's New York operations.

With this transaction, SAM remains committed to advancing its strategic growth strategy, employing a reputation for leveraging spatial data analytics for decision support and accelerating well-informed business decisions for all clients. Entrepreneurs interested in exploring SAM's M&A strategy and the advantages of collaboration are encouraged to explore the“Mergers & Acquisitions” section on our website for further details.

AEC Advisors advised GdB Geospatial on this transaction.

About SAM

As the nation's largest Geospatial and Inspection services firm, we provide practical, accurate, and high-fidelity deliverables to enhance decision-making, mitigate risks, achieve strategic objectives, and drive costs out of our clients' business. Our vision is to advance spatial data acquisition, improve analysis capabilities, and develop predictive analytics to redefine and transform how infrastructure assets are developed and managed throughout their lifecycles.

SAM's licensed professionals transform petabytes of complex spatial data into intelligent insights in a holistic Managed Geospatial Services



framework. Managed Geospatial Services



is the digital ecosystem that simplifies the complicated so our clients can achieve the impactful outcomes that drive their business forward.

