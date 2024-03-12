Are Watermelons In The Srinagar Market Safe?

Natably, during the holy month of Ramazan, people prefer watermelon during Iftari to quench their thirst.



However, rumors have been going around for the past few days that chemicals are being used to expedite the coloring of fruits, raising concerns about food safety and consumer health.

Although the government denied reports of an influx of artificially ripened fruits into the market and appealed to people not to panic, the department ordered its men to take samples of watermelon in all districts of the valley.



“In light of the viral message circulating in social media regarding artificial ripening of watermelons and other fruits, you are hereby directed to undertake rigorous market inspections of fresh fruits and vegetables and other food items along with the sampling thereof with intimation to this office,” reads an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer.

It further says,“This drive shall continue during the ensuing month of holy Ramazan so as to ensure the availability of standard food items to the consumers. The Action taken Report in this matter shall be submitted to the undersigned on a weekly basis.”



Yameen ul Nabi,

Assistant Commissioner, Food Safety in Drug & Food

Control Organization said that they have taken the samples of watermelon from different areas of Srinagar city including from Fruit mandi, Parimpora and have sent them to the laboratory for tests.



“The reports will come in three days,” Nabi said.



He however, told Kashmir Observer that the physical analysis of the fruits has not revealed any adverse findings.

“But we still have taken the samples and everything will be cleared in the coming days,” he added.



Nabi added that currently only a single variety of watermelon is available in the market and the consumers can identify themselves whether the fruit is genuine or

artificially ripened.

“The pale yellow spot on the watermelon indicates ripeness naturally, while a pale green or red indicates immaturity,” he added.



He added that none of the samples taken from the markets were pale green, which could indicate that the fruit has been ripened artificially.



Shagufa Jalal, Deputy Commissioner, J&K Drug and Food Control Organisation, said that the samples are being taken in every district of the valley.

