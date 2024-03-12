Clinical Nutrition Market To Expand At A CAGR Of 7.5% Over 2024-2032: IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Clinical Nutrition Market Report by Product (Infant Nutrition, Parental Nutrition, Enteral Nutrition), Route of Administration (Oral, Enteral, Parenteral), Application (Cancer, Malnutrition, Metabolic Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Neurological Disorders, and Others), End User (Pediatric, Adults, Geriatric), and Region 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market. The global clinical nutrition market size reached US$ 51.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 101.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Clinical Nutrition Industry:

Demographic Shifts and Increasing Health Awareness:

The growth of the clinical nutrition industry is significantly influenced by global demographic shifts, particularly the aging population, which is prone to chronic conditions requiring clinical nutrition. Simultaneously, there is rising health consciousness across all age groups, with more individuals recognizing the importance of nutrition in disease prevention and management. This heightened awareness is driving demand for clinical nutrition products, as consumers seek to enhance their health and well-being, reduce disease risk, and manage age-related health issues effectively. The industry is adapting by developing targeted nutritional solutions that cater to the specific needs of diverse populations, including pediatric, adult, and geriatric groups, thereby broadening its market reach and impact.

Advancements in Clinical Nutrition Research:

The continuous advancements in research related to clinical nutrition are pivotal in shaping the industry's growth. Scientific breakthroughs have led to a deeper understanding of the interplay between nutrition and health, enabling the development of innovative products tailored to various medical conditions and nutritional deficiencies. This research has enhanced the efficacy of clinical nutrition products and broadened their application in therapeutic areas, such as oncology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The integration of emerging science, like genomics and personalized medicine, into nutritional care is creating novel opportunities for the sector, thereby driving its expansion as healthcare professionals increasingly adopt evidence-based nutritional interventions in clinical practice.

Integration of Technology and Expanding Product Offerings:

The integration of technology in healthcare is a major factor propelling the clinical nutrition industry. Telehealth, mobile apps, and AI-driven platforms are revolutionizing the way nutritional care is delivered, making it more personalized, accessible, and efficient. Furthermore, the industry is witnessing an expansion in product offerings, ranging from high-protein supplements to immune-boosting formulations, catering to the specific needs of patients with various health conditions. This diversification, coupled with innovative delivery formats and enhanced bioavailability, is meeting the growing consumer demand for effective, convenient, and palatable nutritional solutions. As manufacturers continue to invest in R&D to introduce scientifically backed, high-quality products, the market is set to grow, reflecting the increasing reliance on clinical nutrition as a cornerstone of comprehensive healthcare.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Abbott Laboratories

Braun Melsungen AG

BASF SE

Baxter International Inc.

Danone S.A.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Grifols S.A.

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Nestlé S.A.

Perrigo Company plc Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Clinical Nutrition Market Report Segmentation:

By Product:



Infant Nutrition

Parental Nutrition Enteral Nutrition

Infant nutrition dominates the market due to the critical importance of adequate nutrition in early childhood development, the high prevalence of infant malnutrition, and the increasing recommendation of fortified baby foods and formulas.

By Route of Administration:



Oral

Enteral Parenteral

Oral nutrition accounts for the largest market share as it is the most natural, convenient, and preferred method of nutrient intake, suitable for patients who can eat and digest normally but require additional nutritional support.

By Application:



Cancer

Malnutrition

Metabolic Disorders

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Neurological Disorders Others

Based on the application, the market has been divided into cancer, malnutrition, metabolic disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, neurological disorders, and others.

By End User:



Pediatric

Adults Geriatric

The pediatric segment holds the largest market share due to the high nutritional requirements of growing children, the increasing prevalence of pediatric malnutrition, and the rising focus on preventive healthcare to ensure long-term well-being from a young age.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Asia Pacific's dominance in the clinical nutrition market is attributed to a large and growing population, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing awareness of clinical nutrition, and the escalating prevalence of chronic diseases and malnutrition in this diverse and rapidly developing region.

Global Clinical Nutrition Market Trends:

The global clinical nutrition market is on an upward trajectory, fueled by increasing recognition of nutrition's pivotal role in healthcare, particularly for managing chronic conditions, post-operative care, and in pediatric and geriatric populations. The market is witnessing a surge in demand for specialized nutritional supplements and enteral and parenteral nutrition products, catering to the specific needs of patients with various health conditions. There is a growing emphasis on personalized nutrition, integrating innovative formulations and delivery methods to enhance patient outcomes. Moreover, the sector is expanding its reach through advancements in product variety, focusing on palatability, and addressing the nutritional deficiencies prevalent across diverse demographic groups.

