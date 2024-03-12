Qatari PM, US Assistant Sec. Discuss Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, March 12 (KUNA) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammad bin Abdulrahman met on Tuesday with US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf to discuss the situation in Gaza.

This came in a press release by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs, saying that the meeting took place in the Prime Minister's office in Doha.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties, latest developments in Gaza and occupied Palestinian lands, ways to increase efforts to ensure cease-fire in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to enter the strip. (end)

