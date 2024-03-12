Georgian Parliament Representatives Visit Alley Of Honor And Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On March 12, the delegation led by the chairman of the Committee
on Education, Science, and Youth Issues of the Georgian Parliament,
Givi Mikanadze, visited the grave of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and
the Alley of Martyrs, Azernews reports.
The delegation first came to the Alley of Honour, paid tribute
to Heydar Aliyev, the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people,
and laid flowers in front of his monument.
Then the guests came to the Alley of Martyrs, paid their
respects to the memory of the heroic children of Azerbaijan, who
died in the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity
of Azerbaijan, and laid bouquets of flowers on their graves.
In the end, the members of the delegation watched the view of
the capital of Azerbaijan from the highest point of Baku and were
informed about the history of Martyrs' Alley and the improvement
and construction works done in Baku.
