Dubai Culture's Ramadan celebration embraces tradition and promotes giving

(MENAFN- Cicero & Bernay A Communication Consultancy) Dubai, UAE, 11 March 2024: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the commencement of a series of diverse Ramadan public enjoyment events and activities. These aim to highlight the authentic social customs and traditions that characterise Ramadan in Dubai. The lineup includes the launch of the fifth edition of its humanitarian Ramadan Heroes initiative and the organisation of ‘Ramadan Nights’ in its cultural and heritage venues. This comes as part of the Authority’s support for the ‘Ramadan in Dubai’ festivities initiated by the Dubai Media Council in partnership with several government and private entities.

In line with its social responsibility commitment, Dubai Culture, in collaboration with talabat UAE, long-term partner and initiative cofounder, and the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched the 5th Ramadan Heroes. This initiative aligns with the Authority's social commitment, promoting community unity and humanitarian efforts, building on the success of its past editions.

Through the fifth edition of the initiative, under the slogan ‘Celebrating the Gift of Giving’, Dubai Culture aims to support underprivileged community members by encouraging the public to donate Iftar and Suhoor meals and talabat Mart Ramadan Boxes by using the Ramadan Heroes Virtual Restaurant on the talabat UAE application, to be safely and quickly delivered to beneficiaries across the country in coordination with the field teams of the Emirates Red Crescent.

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing & Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Culture, highlighted the profound humanitarian solidarity inherent in the local community, epitomised by the ‘Ramadan Heroes’ initiative, saying: “Through its projects and initiatives, the Authority continues to fulfil its social mission fostering a spirit of public solidarity, enhancing the culture of giving, and strengthening bonds of compassion by contributing to alleviating the burdens on the underprivileged and meeting their needs and requirements during the holy month. Ramadan Heroes celebrates the authentic values of giving and offers a platform for philanthropic engagement, thereby reinforcing the UAE's global humanitarian stance. With the support of the UAE Red Crescent Authority and talabat UAE, the initiative has a significant societal impact by reinforcing tolerance and promoting the culture of generosity that is an integral part of the Emirati social fabric.”

Dubai Culture is also organising a series of activities across its assets, themed ‘Ramadan Nights,’ the first of which will be celebrated at the Etihad Museum on 15 and 16 March, revolving around the UAE's involvement in the development and construction of the lunar space station. There will be a series of entertainment shows and workshops in collaboration with the Dubai Astronomy Group and Gulf Photo Plus, allowing visitors to explore the secrets of space and planets through a mobile planetarium and observation stations with telescopes.

As part of ‘Ramadan Nights’, visitors to Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, from 22 to 31 March, will have the opportunity to experience various Ramadan-linked activities inspired by local heritage. The Traditional Crafts House will host a workshop on traditional ‘Mukhawara’ making, introducing the features of traditional attire and associated embroidery. In the ‘Safeefa Rug Tufting workshop, participants will learn carpet weaving techniques using palm fronds. Visitors to the Perfume House will discover the secrets of making scented candles and eco-friendly chimney design methods, as well as creating unique fragrances. Interactive workshops will engage children in creative arts using gypsum, teach henna preparation, instruct on crafting traditional Emirati jewelry, and offer playtime with folk games like 'Al Karabi' and Tug of War.

Through the ‘Bu Tebaila Walk’, Dubai Culture revives the tradition of ‘Steps of Suhoor’. Families and children will have the opportunity to accompany Bu Tebaila on a tour through the houses of Al Shindagha Historical Neighbourhood, chanting traditional folk songs and rhymes. The Authority, in collaboration with the ‘EmpowerHer’ initiative, will organise a Ramadan market featuring a wide range of products created by creative talent to motivate them to showcase their work publicly. For 10 days, the museum’s Visitor Centre will transform into an area where visitors gather to enjoy the Ramadan atmosphere and special Suhoor meals provided by various vendors, including Chef Maitha, Dubai Food Babes, Sultan Eats, and others.





