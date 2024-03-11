Ramazan Crescent Sighted, Fasting To Begin In J&K On Tuesday: Mufti Nasir

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The holy month of fasting Ramazan will begin in Jammu and Kashmir on March 12 as the crecent moon has been sighted tonight, Grand Mufti Nasir-ul Islam announced.
“The first day of the fasting month of Ramadhan will be on Tuesday in J&K. The Crecent moon has been sighted and there is enough evidence,” Mufti Nasir said, as per news agency KNO. He said with the thorough consultations with the 10-member committee having Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Moulana Rehmatullah and other Islamic scholars as its members, it has been unanimously decided that the first day of the fasting month will be Tuesday in J&K.
Mufti Nasir extended his greetings to the people of J&K on the occasion of the beginning of fasting month stating that people should pray and read the Quran in this month and seek repentance from the Almighty. He said that the first Tarawih (late night prayers) will commence from today (Monday).
