Experience The Spirit Of Ramadan With Lgs Exciting Promotions

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Elevate your Ramadan Celebrations with LG's Seasonal Promotions - The Perfect Gifts Await! DUBAI, March 08, 2024 – Celebrate Ramadan with ease and efficiency, courtesy of LG's exclusive promotions on a wide range of innovative products! LG Electronics (LG) is committed to making this holy month more enjoyable for families across the region. With special offers on stylish TVs and advanced home appliances, including air purifiers, washing machines, refrigerators, and more, LG ensures that your home is equipped to handle all your needs during Ramadan. Focus on family gatherings and spiritual activities by treating yourself and your loved ones with the best Ramadan gift from LG. Experience The Best Indoor Air Quality This Ramadan From purifying the air in LGs PuriCareTM air purifiers to creating a comfortable indoor environment with the Dual Inverter Dehumidifier, LG has everything you need to make your home the perfect gathering place this Ramadan. With smart features and remote control capabilities, LGs appliances ensure convenience and peace of mind during this special time of year. Celebrate Ramadan with LG and enjoy a healthier, happier home environment for you and your loved ones. Don't miss out on the great offers!

Product Price before Promotion (NET) Price after Promotion (NET) PuriCare360 Single Tower 2,571 AED 2,499.55 AED PuriCare360 Double Tower 4,095 AED 3,999.75 AED 360 HIT 1,714 AED 1,299.70 AED Dehumidifier 2,285 AED 2,099.25 AED

*Valid till March 31st.





LG's Exclusive Offers on Washing Machines and Refrigerators

Revolutionize your home this Ramadan with LG's special promotions on washing machines and refrigerators! LG's washing machines are designed to handle your laundry efficiently, giving you more time to focus on family and spirituality. With LG's innovative refrigerators, storing your favorite meals during Ramadan is hassle-free, ensuring you have everything you need for memorable iftar gatherings. Don't miss out on these amazing promotions – upgrade your home with LG today and experience convenience like never before!

Check out the promotions for washing machines and refrigerators HERE.





Enjoy Effortless Cleaning this Ramadan with LGs Vacuums:

Keep your home clean and tidy this Ramadan with LG's cordless and wireless vacuums, offering unparalleled convenience and efficiency. As the season of Ramadan approaches, families are busy preparing meals, hosting gatherings, and focusing on spiritual activities. With LG's cordless and wireless vacuums, cleaning becomes a breeze, allowing you to maintain a clean home environment without the hassle of cords or wires. Whether it's quickly tidying up before guests arrive for iftar or keeping the house spotless during Ramadan gatherings.

Don't miss out on LGs vacuums promotions and enjoy a clean home throughout Ramadan!

Product Price before Promotion Including VAT Price after Promotion Including VAT A9N Lite 1,499 AED 1,099 AED A9K core 2,699 AED 2,199 AED

*Valid from March 18th to April 17th





LGs Special TV Promotions for Ramadan Gatherings

Elevate your Ramadan gatherings with LG's TVs, now available under special promotion! gathering around the TV with your family, enjoying your favorite shows and creating unforgettable memories during the holy month. With LG's stunning picture quality and immersive sound, every moment becomes an experience to cherish. Whether it's catching up on Ramadan-themed shows or enjoying family movie nights, LG's Elite TVs bring everyone together in the comfort of your home.

Check out the TV promotions and experience the joy of family bonding with LG.

Product Price before Promotion Including VAT Price after Promotion Including VAT OLED83M36LA 29,999 AED 29,499 AED OLED77M36LA 18,999 AED 18,499 AED OLED77B36LA 9,999 AED 9,499 AED



