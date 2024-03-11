WWE Super Stars Enrolled In A Pakistani College

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

As people around the world recognize John Cena, his name unexpectedly lands in a merit list of a college in Pakistan's Peshawar city.

Screenshots of the merit list belonging to the computer science department in Islamia College prompted people in social media to make funs and memes.

John Cena is not only on the list but also Undertaker is used as the father's name in the same row.

A twitter user tweeted, such actions are the flaws and faults in the most important educational system in Pakistan.

According to media, the college stated, that someone pranked the system by registering through wrong name, bank code, roll number, and grades.

