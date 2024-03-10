Our Biggest Investment Outside Gujarat To Be In Uttar Pradesh: Karan Adani

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 10 (IANS) The Adani Group will make its biggest investment outside Gujarat in Uttar Pradesh, says Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd Managing Director Karan Adani.

Talking to IANS, Karan Adani said: "Our vision for the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) is big and far-reaching. The master plan aims to expand the airport's capacity to ultimately serve 38 million passengers annually by 2047-48. This will generate employment for 50,000 to 60,000 persons."

"This exponential growth is a cornerstone of our strategy to support Uttar Pradesh's aspiration to become a one trillion dollar economy. We are not just building infrastructure - we are creating over 13,000 direct and indirect job opportunities, thus contributing significantly to the economic advancement of the region and the state."

Karan Adani said that the Adani Group was looking towards investments in the road, cement, data sector, power and renewable energy in Uttar Pradesh, making it his company's biggest investment outside Gujarat.

About the projects that are nearing completion, he said that the Ganga Expressway was likely to be completed by the year-end while the data centre in Noida would be ready by March 2025.

Meanwhile, the new terminal at the CCSIA, which connects 24 domestic and 8 international destinations, has state-of-the-art amenities and features for passenger convenience.

While 72 check-in counters (including 17 for self-baggage drop) and 62 immigration counters (27 emigration and 35 arrival immigration counters) will ensure swift and smooth transit of passengers, modern lounges will elevate their comfort.

The newly constructed apron will increase the passenger boarding gates from 7 to 13 and passenger boarding bridges from 2 to 7. The capacity augmentation will help in improving its operational efficiency substantially.

The new terminal will also simplify travel with technologies like DigiYatra, common-use self-service kiosks, automated tray retrieval systems, and advanced baggage screening machines.

An out-of-the-world audio-visual experience has been brought to life at the airport with the art and architecture of Uttar Pradesh, starting from the entry gates to the skylight.

The check-in counters will mesmerise passengers with illuminated motifs of 'Chikankari' and 'Mukaish' embroidery.

Graphics on the frosting depict stories from epics, such as the Ramayana and Mahabharata.

The airport has several sustainability features and adequate deployment of recyclable materials. It will be a multi-modal travel hub with metro connectivity, intercity electric bus service, and app-based taxi services.