STARS & STYLE: Huma Paints Town In ‘Maharani Colours’, Mouni Glows In Golden Lehenga

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actresses Huma Qureshi and Mouni Roy showcased their style statements in their latest post on social media.

Huma took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures from a photoshoot. In the images, the actress looks every inch royal as she poses for the camera in a red and black tie-dye pants and shirt paired with a crop top.

For the caption, she wrote:“Painting the town in Maharani colours.”

Meanwhile Mouni glowed in a nude-hued lehenga with silver work by designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock, going by the picture she shared on the platform. She completed her look with dewy make-up and boldly kohled eyes.

She captioned the image:“For my Sona's sangeet night.”

Talking about Huma's 'Maharani' Season 3, the political series is created by Subhash Kapoor. It is partly inspired by several incidents that happened in Bihar in the 1990s. The show also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti and Inaamulhaq.

On the other hand, Mouni's latest release is 'Showtime' also starring Rajeev Khandelwal, Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Neeraj Madhav, Vijay Raaz and Naseeruddin Shah. It delves into the unseen world that lies behind the camera.