KreditBee unveils 'Inspiring Inclusion: One Loan at a Time' campaign; showcases commitment towards financial inclusion

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru | March 8, 2024: KreditBee, India’s leading online credit solution providers, today announced the launch of its latest campaign, 'Inspiring Inclusion: One Loan at a Time,' for the International Women’s Day. This campaign showcases the brand’s commitment to foster financial independence and inclusivity among women, empowering them to overcome challenges and seize opportunities.



Many women face multiple socio-economic barriers in accessing credit making them underserved consumers. The 'Inspiring Inclusion: One Loan at a Time' campaign highlights KreditBee's commitment to bridging credit gap and strengthening inclusive financial practices. In the last year alone, KreditBee enabled credit to over 7 lakh women (including new-to-credit consumers) across the nation by disbursing over INR 2,500 crores in loans. This underscores the company’s dedication to offering women the financial support they need, subsequently fostering economic empowerment and bridging the financial inclusion gap.



As part of the campaign, KreditBee invited 300 female customers to share personal stories of their journey overcoming financial hurdles with the help of the brand. These stories serve as a celebration of the women who have taken charge of their financial circumstance by the brand.



Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee said, "Despite an uptick in the bank-accounts owned by women, awareness about credit solutions is still very low among women. As per TransUnion Cibil, only 6.3 crore out of the 45.4 crore women in India, are active borrowers. Through our campaign ‘Inspiring Inclusion: One Loan at a Time', we want to highlight the gap in access to credit, and celebrate the women who chose to overcome it.”



The digital campaign includes online amplification of the ad and creatives across all social media platforms in metros as well as tier 2 and tier 3 towns.



Watch the video here:



KreditBee currently offers diverse credit solutions like personal loans, online/offline checkout finance, and digitally-enabled secured loans, catering especially to new-to-credit customers, and further empowers them with insurance, credit score reports, and merchant-side offers.







