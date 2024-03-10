Artists Throng Viksit Bharat Ambassador Workshop In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) In a bid to promote the idea of a developed nation through artistic expression, the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop was organised here on Sunday.

The one-day workshop under the aegis of the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) and Lalit Kala Akademi was held at the Purana Qila.

A host of artists from schools and institutions across the country took part in the workshop online.

The special thing about the event is that elders, youth and children also participated in the workshop.

Artists from different states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal who have arrived here, said that this was a good initiative by the Central Government as they are being given a chance to come together on such a big platform.

The artists said that India will be developed by 2047 and art will also have an important role in it.

Artists have started to throng the venue since morning and the number of artists is increasing continuously. School children are also taking part in the Viksit Bharat Ambassador Artist Workshop to showcase their talent.

Different programmes are being organised across the country under the Viksit Bharat Brand Ambassador.