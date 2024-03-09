Shusha: The Dance Of Symbols Digital Art Of Azerbaijan Exhibited In Milan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The inauguration of the digital exhibition titled "Shusha: The
Dance of Symbols" has been held in one of Europe's premier art
galleries in Milan, Italy, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.
Co-organized by MezoDigitalArt, MEET Digital Culture Center of
Italy, and the Cariplo Foundation, the event marks a significant
milestone in showcasing Azerbaijan's cultural richness to the
world.
Addressing the opening ceremony, Maria Grazia Mattei, the
founder of the MEET Digital Culture Centre, and Julie Walsh, a
renowned Chicago-based curator specializing in Contemporary Asian &
Immersive technology art and the founder of Walsh Projects,
stressed the importance of the IDAF 24 – Istanbul Digital Art
Festival. They highlighted how the exhibition digitizes
Azerbaijan's vibrant cultural heritage, offering a unique
experience for art enthusiasts.
Nabat Garakhanova, a digital transformation expert and the
creator of Shusha artificial intelligence project, provided
valuable insights into the creation of the project. She lauded its
role in transcending mere technological innovation, serving as a
platform for Azerbaijan's historical and cultural legacy. She
underlined that by digitizing traditional Azerbaijani art forms and
echoing the cultural exchanges along the Silk Road, the exhibition
bridges the past with the future, ensuring the preservation and
transmission of Azerbaijan's artistic heritage to future
generations.
The event saw the presence of distinguished dignitaries,
including representatives from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy,
the Consulate General of Türkiye in Milan, as well as members of
Italy`s cultural, press, and academic communities, alongside
Azerbaijanis residing in Italy.
The special screening, running until March 9, showcases digital
artworks generated by the AI project "Shusha", focusing on
Azerbaijan`s rich and diverse cultural heritage, with a particular
emphasis on kelaghayi adorned with national motifs.
The creation of Shusha, Azerbaijan's first artificial
intelligence artist, was a collaborative effort between Azerbaijani
and Turkish artists and engineers from the Mezo Art Digital Art
Group, under the leadership of Nabat Garakhanova. Their collective
vision aimed to revitalize the ancient art of Shusha, the cradle of
Azerbaijan's culture, through the use of cutting-edge
technologies.
