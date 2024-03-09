Shusha: The Dance Of Symbols Digital Art Of Azerbaijan Exhibited In Milan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The inauguration of the digital exhibition titled "Shusha: The Dance of Symbols" has been held in one of Europe's premier art galleries in Milan, Italy, Azernews reports, citing Azertag.

Co-organized by MezoDigitalArt, MEET Digital Culture Center of Italy, and the Cariplo Foundation, the event marks a significant milestone in showcasing Azerbaijan's cultural richness to the world.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Maria Grazia Mattei, the founder of the MEET Digital Culture Centre, and Julie Walsh, a renowned Chicago-based curator specializing in Contemporary Asian & Immersive technology art and the founder of Walsh Projects, stressed the importance of the IDAF 24 – Istanbul Digital Art Festival. They highlighted how the exhibition digitizes Azerbaijan's vibrant cultural heritage, offering a unique experience for art enthusiasts.

Nabat Garakhanova, a digital transformation expert and the creator of Shusha artificial intelligence project, provided valuable insights into the creation of the project. She lauded its role in transcending mere technological innovation, serving as a platform for Azerbaijan's historical and cultural legacy. She underlined that by digitizing traditional Azerbaijani art forms and echoing the cultural exchanges along the Silk Road, the exhibition bridges the past with the future, ensuring the preservation and transmission of Azerbaijan's artistic heritage to future generations.

The event saw the presence of distinguished dignitaries, including representatives from the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy, the Consulate General of Türkiye in Milan, as well as members of Italy`s cultural, press, and academic communities, alongside Azerbaijanis residing in Italy.

The special screening, running until March 9, showcases digital artworks generated by the AI project "Shusha", focusing on Azerbaijan`s rich and diverse cultural heritage, with a particular emphasis on kelaghayi adorned with national motifs.

The creation of Shusha, Azerbaijan's first artificial intelligence artist, was a collaborative effort between Azerbaijani and Turkish artists and engineers from the Mezo Art Digital Art Group, under the leadership of Nabat Garakhanova. Their collective vision aimed to revitalize the ancient art of Shusha, the cradle of Azerbaijan's culture, through the use of cutting-edge technologies.