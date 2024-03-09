SOCAR, Kazmunaygaz Mull Prospects For Enhancing Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan`s State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovshan
Najaf has met with Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGaz
National Company of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev.
Azernews reports that, during the meeting, the
sides hailed the successful development of relations between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the energy sector and other domains.
They emphasized that the road map signed last year between SOCAR
and KazMunayGaz had created ample opportunities for expanding
relations.
The two discussed possibilities for enhancing mutually
beneficial cooperation and exchanged views on the development of
oil processing, transit and trade sectors, as well as other issues
of mutual interest.
MENAFN09032024000195011045ID1107956301
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.