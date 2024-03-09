               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
SOCAR, Kazmunaygaz Mull Prospects For Enhancing Cooperation


(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan`s State Oil Company (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf has met with Chairman of the Management Board of KazMunayGaz National Company of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev.

Azernews reports that, during the meeting, the sides hailed the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the energy sector and other domains. They emphasized that the road map signed last year between SOCAR and KazMunayGaz had created ample opportunities for expanding relations.

The two discussed possibilities for enhancing mutually beneficial cooperation and exchanged views on the development of oil processing, transit and trade sectors, as well as other issues of mutual interest.

