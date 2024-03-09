(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, March 9 (KUNA) --



1975 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree about specifications of the Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer, Kuwait's highest order given to heads of state and governments in recognition of their positions towards the State of Kuwait.

1981 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the first regular term of the Fifth Legislative Session of the National Assembly, during which MPs elected Mohammad Al-Adsani as Speaker.

1985 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah inaugurated the first regular term of the Sixth Legislative Session of the National Assembly, during which MPs elected Ahmad Al-Saadoun as Speaker.

1990 -- Kuwait national team won the Gulf Football Cup, which was held in Kuwait. Saudi Arabia did not participate and the Iraqi team withdrew from the competition after its third match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

1997 -- Kuwait public funds protection society was established with an objective of spreading awareness among the public about importance of preserving public funds. The society was officially recognized in 2005.

2018 -- Veteran sport journalist Mohammad Al-Zamel passed away at age of 71. Al-Zamel, one of the founders of sport media in Kuwait, joined Kuwait TV in 1972 and contributed to setting up of sport department and then became director of the sport channel. (end)

