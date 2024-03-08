The Board's Role In Driving Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) Helle Bank Jorgensen, CEO of Competent Boards, and Paul Washington, executive director of The Conference Board ESG Center, join co-host Mandi McReynolds to discuss the pivotal role that boards play in advancing and achieving corporate sustainability objectives. Listen in as they discuss how boards prepare to meet today's economic, environmental, and social challenges.
Listen Now
Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple , Spotify , Google , and YouTube .
MENAFN08032024007202015466ID1107953627
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.