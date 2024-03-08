SEMI Europe Honors Schneider Electric And ASM Leaders For Outstanding Contributions To Semiconductor Industry

(MENAFN- 3BL) VIENNA, March 8, 2024 /3BL/ - SEMI Europe announced recipients of the SEMI European Award and Special Service Award for 2023 at the SEMI Industry Strategy Symposium Europe (ISS Europe 2024). Dallal Slimani, Chief Strategy Officer at Schneider Electric , was honored with the European SEMI Award and Dr. Ivo Raaijmakers, Corporate Vice President and Executive Advisor at ASM , with the Special Service Award.

Established more than 30 years ago, the SEMI European Award and Special Service Award recognize key players in the global manufacturing supply chain, highlighting their leadership excellence and strategic contributions that lead to critical advances in the industry.

“We are honored to recognize Dallal Slimani and Dr. Ivo Raaijmakers for their outstanding leadership and tremendous contributions to the semiconductor community,” said Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe.“These extraordinary leaders have been instrumental in helping the semiconductor industry fulfill its ambitions and inspiring future generations to drive toward a sustainable future.”

“This award serves as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of an incredible partnership with SEMI and all our partners,” said Slimani.“I am grateful for this remarkable acknowledgment. I firmly believe that by partnering and engaging in the Catalyze program, we can drive the necessary changes for our industry to contribute to a more environmentally sustainable planet. The Schneider Electric team takes pride in being part of this transformation.”

The SEMI European Award recognizes Slimani's leadership in driving sustainability initiatives and implementing circular economy principles in Europe for Schneider Electric, which culminated with the Catalyze program, to help decarbonize the semiconductor value chain.

“It is exciting to see that ALD and PEALD, a little-known technology 25 years ago, turned into the critical deposition technology it is today,” said Dr. Raaijmakers.“Many teams at ASM contributed to this technology that today enables 3D devices with new advanced materials.”

Dr. Raaijmakers' outstanding career and leadership was pivotal in the research, development and commercialization of Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) and Plasma-enhanced ALD (PEALD) equipment and processes, technologies that shaped and continue to influence the semiconductor industry. The ingenuity of ASM's Finnish ALD and Korean PEALD groups and integrating their innovations into a worldwide product portfolio drove the market success of the two technologies. Dr. Raaijmakers joined ASM in 1996 and served as CTO from 1999 through 2022.

