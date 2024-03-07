Senate President Meets With British Lord Speaker Of House Of Lords, Speaker Of House Of Commons

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Senate President Faisal Fayez in London on Thursday met separately with Lord Speaker of the House of Lords John McFall and Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.



During the meeting,

Fayez called on the UK to recognise an independent Palestinian state and work with the international community to permanently stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.

Fayez also said that the region suffers from political and security conflicts, the latest of which was the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, which claimed the lives of and injured tens of thousands, mostly women and children, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The Senate president stressed that Israel has gone beyond all laws and moral and humanitarian values, reiterating that ending the occupation is the only means to ensure the security of Israelis, Palestinians and the region.

He also voiced the Kingdom's utter rejection of the forcible displacement of Palestinians, which violates international law, is considered a war crime and paves the way for more conflicts.

Fayez called on the UK and EU to support His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts in stopping the Israeli war, lifting the siege on Gaza and delivering humanitarian and medical assistance into the coastal enclave in a permanent and sufficient manner.



Talks also went over bilateral relations and means to develop them at various levels, as well as several regional and international issues.



The two speakers praised the Jordanian role in realising regional peace and security and addressing the region's challenges to serve its people.