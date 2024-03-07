(MENAFN- The Conversation) Join our dynamic team! Elevate the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry, and Health Sciences through strategic communications and stakeholder engagement.

Job no: 0061825

Location: Parkville

Role type: Full-time; Continuing

Department: Advancement, Communications and Marketing

Salary: UOM 8 – $115,137 - $124,622 p.a. plus 17% super



Partner closely with key stakeholders in the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences to enhance the profile in line with strategic ambitions

Deliver strategic communications and stakeholder engagement to bolster and elevate the faculty's reputation through innovative media, communications, and content strategies. Salary packaging, subsidised health and wellbeing services, fitness and cultural clubs, Myki discounts, and a 25% discount on graduate courses to our staff and their immediate families!

About the Role

The Communications Specialist will support Sama Hugo, the Strategic Communications Lead, in implementing strategic communications and stakeholder engagement initiatives that align with the objectives of the Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry, and Health Sciences. The ideal candidate will become part of a cohesive and dynamic team, working closely with both internal and external stakeholders to elevate the faculty's profile with integrated strategies across various channels and functions. Additionally, this role emphasises the cultivation of robust relationships within the university's Communications and Marketing team and with external partners.

Your responsibilities will include:



Developing and executing integrated communication plans designed to address strategic priorities effectively.

Providing expert advice and support to senior leaders in relation to communications activities and plans. Produce timely content for a variety of internal and external channels including, news and opinion pieces, staff hub, websites, Pursuit, and social media platforms

Who We Are Looking For

As an independent and proactive individual, adept at taking the lead on projects with minimal supervision, you will possess considerable experience in navigating complex decision-making scenarios. Extensive experience in communications and coordination of strategic activities within large organisations is crucial to this role. Furthermore, you should be adept at delivering exceptional client service while maintaining autonomy.

You will also have:



A relevant postgraduate qualification or progress towards graduate qualifications and extensive relevant experience in a similar position, or an equivalent combination or relevant experience and/or education.

Demonstrated track record of designing and delivering impactful communications plans and activities that achieved the desired result.

High-level relationship building and public engagement capacity and the ability to execute sophisticated communication strategies. Relevant experience within the health or higher education sector is highly desirable.

For further information regarding responsibilities and requirements, please refer to the attached PD.

Please note: Visa sponsorship is not available for this position. This role requires current valid work rights for Australia.

Your New Team – Advancement, Communications and Marketing

Led by the Vice-President (Advancement, Communications and Marketing). Advancement works with colleagues across the University and its affiliates to facilitate mutually beneficial relationships between the University and its alumni, friends and benefactors. Communications and Marketing formulates and leads strategies in support of the University of Melbourne's overarching strategic plan, Advancing Melbourne.

The Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Sciences is a diverse faculty renowned for its research excellence, teaching, training, and policy leadership across the breadth of medical, biomedical and health science fields.

Led by the Dean, Professor Jane Gunn, the faculty is Australia's overall leader in clinical, pre-clinical and health sciences, and sits at the heart of a flourishing ecosystem of globally recognised health and biomedical organisations across Victoria. Partnerships are key to our continued success in education, research and enhancing the health and wellbeing of our communities.

The faculty comprises six schools and 41 departments, centres and institutes. It employs more than 6,000 staff members and has a large and committed community of honorary members.

It educates around 11,000 students each year, offers over 140 courses, and is a significant research contributor to the University of Melbourne.

What We Offer You!

In addition, we offer the opportunity to be part of a vibrant community and enjoy a range of benefits, including generous leave provisions, salary packaging, health and well-being services and discounts on graduate courses.

About the University of Melbourne

We're tightly connected with the community, both at home and abroad. We take pride in our people, who all contribute to our mission to benefit society through the transformative impact of education and research.

