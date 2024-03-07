Azerbaijan Abolishes Certain Duties Within Ministry Of Finance

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has made amendments to the decree dated
February 9, 2009, regarding "Improving the Activities of the
Ministry of Finance in relation to the Implementation of Laws on
the Fight against the Legalisation of Illegally Acquired Property
and the Financing of Terrorism" and "On Targeted Financial
Sanctions", Azernews reports.
The Azerbaijani President has signed a new decree in connection
with this matter.
According to the decree, the Ministry's responsibility to
oversee the functions of the law enforcement body within its powers
in cases and conditions envisaged by law and involving relevant
institutions within its structure in the legalisation of funds
acquired through criminal means and the financing of terrorism has
been abolished.
Furthermore, the Ministry's responsibility to monitor compliance
with the requirements of the law on the fight against the
legalization of funds acquired through criminal means and the
financing of terrorism in the purchase and sale of precious metals
and precious stones, including watches and other household goods
made from precious metals and precious stones, by individuals or
legal entities has also been abolished.
