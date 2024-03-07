Trump victorious in North Dakota

(MENAFN) In a resounding triumph, former President Donald Trump emerged victorious in the North Dakota caucus, solidifying his position as the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in the upcoming 2024 elections. Facing off against Nikki Haley, his last remaining rival, Trump secured an overwhelming 84 percent of the vote, a critical win under North Dakota's rules that grants all 29 delegates to any candidate crossing the 60 percent threshold.



This latest success propels Trump's delegate count to 273, significantly outpacing Haley's 43, strengthening his path to securing the Republican Party's nomination for the November elections. Trump's triumph in North Dakota followed closely on the heels of Nikki Haley's victory in the Washington, DC primary on Sunday.



Monday's victory took on added significance as it coincided with a landmark decision by the United States Supreme Court. The court overturned a ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, which had previously deemed Trump ineligible to serve again as president due to his alleged role in encouraging the Capitol Hill riot in 2021. The Supreme Court's decision clarified that states do not have the authority to determine the eligibility of a presidential candidate or any other federal office contender.



Trump's dual successes, both in the legal arena and the North Dakota caucus, occurred just ahead of Super Tuesday, a critical juncture in the primary elections when millions of Americans are set to cast their votes in 15 states and territories. Having already secured victory in eight out of nine previous primary contests, the former president is poised to dominate Super Tuesday, bolstered by commanding leads in national polls and in the states slated to vote.



Recent polling data indicates Trump's widespread support, with approximately 80 percent backing in Texas, 70 percent in California, and 65 percent in Virginia. As the political landscape unfolds, Trump's momentum in both electoral victories and legal battles underscores his formidable position in the race for the Republican nomination, setting the stage for a potentially contentious and closely watched presidential campaign in the months ahead.







