US To Halt Special Immigration Visa (SIV) Issuance For Afghans

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International media reports indicate that the process of issuing special immigrant visas to Afghan citizens for the United States is coming to a close by the end of this year.

Reuters reported on Wednesday, March 6th, citing the US State Department that out of the 38,500 special visas allocated for Afghan citizens, only 8,000 remain.

According to the report, the issuance of the remaining visas will conclude by the third anniversary of the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan, meaning until August this year.

More than 38,000 SIVs were allocated by the US Congress to relocate local colleagues of American forces from Afghanistan to the US.

In addition to these visas, of which only 8,000 remain, the Biden administration had previously proposed a plan to issue an additional 20,000 immigrant visas for Afghan citizens to Congress. However, according to Reuters, the likelihood of Congress approving this plan is very slim.

