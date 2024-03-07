Holders Stupaczuk, Di Nenno Storm Into Ooredoo Qatar Major Semis

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Argentine pair of Franco Stupaczuk and Martin Di Nenno, the defending champions, secured their place in the semi-finals of the Premier Padel Ooredoo Qatar Major, while the World No women's pair was beaten in a quarter-final thriller yesterday.

At the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex, Stupaczuk and Di Nenno overcame their Spanish-Argentinian counterparts Momo Gonzalez and Federico Chingotto with a straight-sets victory (6-3, 6-3), stepping closer to the prestigious Doha title once again.

Among the spectators who witnessed their win yesterday, was Prima Pramac Racing's Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Martin. Ahead of this weekend's Qatar Airways MotoGP Grand Prix of Qatar, taking place at the Lusail International Circuit, last year's runner-up Martin was also seen with Argentine Fernando Belasteguin, who along with compatriot Luciano Capra, lost to Spain's Pablo Cardona and Javier Ruiz in the pre-quarters in Doha.

“Bela a great guy,' said Martin, an ardent follower of padel.



Prima Pramac Racing's Spanish MotoGP rider Jorge Martin (right) with Argentine Fernando Belasteguin.

“A problem with my ankle lately prevents me from practicing it, but I really like padel,” Martin said.

“I've never had the chance to go to a tournament, so I'm very happy to be here and witness spectacular matches in person. The similarities between padel and the world of motorcycles? Not many, maybe that you have to work a lot with your hand and wrist and have very good reaction times,” the 26-year-old rider said.

“As for the players, I really like Martin (Di Nenno)...I know him personally and I was able to play with him, I will enjoy his game. And I am curious to see Arturo (Coello) at work,” Martin said. His compatriot Coello and Argentina's Agustin Tapia were set to take on Spain's Jorge Nieto and Jon Sanz in another quarter-final match later yesterday.

Also yesterday, Miguel Yanguas and Javier Garrido edged past Alejandro Arroyo and Eduardo Alonso with scores of 7-5, 6-4, marking their advance to the next stage.

Fourth seeds Paquito Navarro and Sanyo Gutierrez also advanced after defeating Pablo Cardona and Javier Ruiz 6-4, 6-4.

Meanwhile, on the women's side, No.5 seeds Alejandra Salazar and Tamara Icardo staged a brilliant comeback to eliminate the world number two duo of Bea Gonzalez and Delfi Brea.

Initially trailing after the first set, Salazar and Icardo rallied to secure a victory with scores of 2-6, 7-5, 6-1 in the two-hour 14-minute long encounter to reach the semi-finals.

Salazar and Icardo are set to face Gemma Triay and Claudia Fernandez, who later overcame the ninth seeds, Lucia Sainz and Patricia Llaguno, with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 win.

Marta Ortega and Veronica Virseda, seeded fourth, also advanced when they beat Ksenia Sharifova and Esther Carnicero 6-2, 6-0.

Today, they will meet the top seeds, Spain's Ariana Sanchez and Paula Josemaria who reached the semis after defeating Portugal's Jessica Castello and Spain's Claudia Jensen 6-3, 6-3 in a later-night encounter which lasted two hours.