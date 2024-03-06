Amritpal Singh's Associate Hospitalised In Assam's Dibrugarh

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, March 7 (IANS) Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, a key associate of pro-Khalistan leader and Waris Punjab De (WPD) chief Amritpal Singh, was admitted to the hospital due to epilepsy-related problems, an official said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said that because of complications from epilepsy, Dhaliwal was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Tuesday night at around 10 p.m.

The police officer said: "He is receiving treatment, and his health condition is stable."

Following a crackdown last year, 10 members of the WPD including Amritpal Singh and one of his uncles, were arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) from various locations in Punjab.

Since then, they have been lodged in the Dibrugarh Central Jail.