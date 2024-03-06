INAS 334 'Seahawks', Indian Navy's First MH 60R Squadron, Commissioned

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) INAS 334 'Seahawks', the Indian Navy's first MH 60R helicopter squadron, was commissioned on Wednesday.

Navy chief, Admiral R. Hari Kumar described the MH 60R helicopter as one of the most potent multi-role helicopters in the world and one which will significantly enhance the country's maritime capabilities and secure national interests.

"As far as the Indian Navy is concerned, we have an unequivocal commitment to the nation - that of protecting, preserving, promoting, and pursuing national interests in the maritime domain. With their cutting-edge sensors and multi-mission capabilities, MH 60Rs will augment our maritime surveillance and anti-submarine warfare capabilities."

He commended the officers and men of 'Seahawks' for the commissioning of INAS 334, highlighting the swift progress made by the squadron in fully integrating with the fleet. He urged the crews of INAS 334 to continue to strive for excellence and be mission-ready to keep the nation's waters safe, secure and stable.

The event marked the formal induction of these versatile and capable helicopters in the first MH 60R Naval Air Squadron commanded by Captain M. Abhisheik Ram. The commissioning ceremony commenced with reciting of the invocation followed by the reading of the Squadron's Commissioning Warrant by the Commanding Officer. Thereafter, the Commissioning Plaque was unveiled by the Navy chief.