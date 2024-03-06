Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Blesses Upcoming Film On Epic Battle Of Naushera

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army have extended their full support to filmmaker Vikas Bahl after the announcement of his upcoming period drama film 'Battle of Naushera'.

The story of the film will revolve around the legendary contribution of Brigadier Mohammad Usman (MVC), tagged as the 'Lion of Naushera', his leadership and his ultimate sacrifice to defend India.

Expressing his full support for the project, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the valour and sacrifice of Brigadier Mohammad Usman, recalling his pivotal role in defending the nation during the tumultuous period of 1947-48.

Bahl and his team visited Rajnath Singh at his official residence in Delhi and were accompanied by Nitin A. Gokhale, renowned national security affairs journalist, and author of a dozen books on military history, wars, and insurgencies.

Gokhale will be a part of this project as a consultant and will be working closely with the director.

Appreciating the contribution of the 'Lion of Naushera', Rajnath Singh shared: "Brigadier Mohammad Usman's courage, his patriotic spirit, and his invaluable contribution towards his motherland should be celebrated."

“He was the highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army during the 1947-48 India-Pakistan war in Jammu and Kashmir to have laid down his life to defend and protect Bharat...for the past many years, I have been celebrating his selfless duty and service to the nation in my speeches and interactions with soldiers and locals,” he said.

“I'm happy that the team has identified this subject to make a film. I wish them all the best."

The film will spotlight the leadership by Brigadier Mohammad Usman, Mahavir Chakra along with deeds of other soldiers such as Param Vir Chakra awardee Naik Jadunath Singh and a group of brave children known as Bal Sainiks, who helped in reclaiming the Indian territory after the raiders from Pakistan had intruded into Jammu and Kashmir.

Vikas Bahl said:“We are profoundly grateful to Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army for their unwavering support as we embark on this journey to capture on celluloid, the valour of our nation's heroes. It is our solemn duty and utmost privilege to undertake the responsibility of bringing their extraordinary tale to the silver screen.

“This film will stand as our heartfelt homage to the indomitable spirit and sacrifices of those who valiantly defended our motherland, inspiring generations to come."