US ARRW Hypersonic Missile Back From The Dead

(MENAFN- Asia Times) In a striking reversal, the US Air Force's recent display of a live Lockheed Martin AGM-183A Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) hypersonic missile signals a potential comeback for the previously shelved high-stakes program.

This month, The War Zone reported that the US Air Force released pictures of a live AGM-183A ARRW hypersonic missile under the wing of a B-52H bomber during a training event at Andersen Air Force Base on Guam.

The pictures, which include two yellow bands on the front and rear indicating that it is a live weapon, raise new questions about the Air Force's previously stated plans to kill the program.

“The AGM-183 ARRW is currently in the operational test phase of development. The Air Force has completed three of four planned test flights. A production decision has not yet been made,” an Air Force spokesperson told The War Zone.

The War Zone report describes the ARRW as an unpowered hypersonic boost-glide vehicle in the nose and a large rocket booster at the rear.

The weapon's first full end-to-end test, which was conducted in December 2022, was deemed unsuccessful. The Warzone reports that the US Air Force has continued to carry out live-fire ARRW testing in the past year, with at least three more end-to-end tests taking place since March 2023.

The report notes that the US Air Force is also looking to conduct an ARRW operational demonstration despite its previously stated plans to close the program.

A rendering depicting the nose cone of an AGM-183A breaking in half to reveal the unpowered hypersonic boost-glide vehicle about to be released. Photo: Lockheed Martin

