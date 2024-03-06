Chairman Of Real Estate Regulatory Authority Meets Egypt's CEO Of General Authority For Investment And Free Zones

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority Khalid Ahmed Saleh Al Obaidli met with CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Hossam Heiba.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority highlighted the objectives of the authority and the importance of the real estate sector in the country, noting that the Qatari real estate market is promising.

He stressed the authority's commitment to facilitating the entry of investors and providing all their requirements by providing reliable information, facilitating procedures, and clarifying the advantages available to foreign investors.

He also highlighted Qatar's advantages, including its ranking as one of the safest countries in the world, political and economic stability, and comprehensive infrastructure, including the best airport and an international airline, outstanding beaches, and other incentives that have become priorities for investors.

CEO of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones of Egypt welcomed any investment opportunities presented to the Egyptian side in Qatar's real estate sector.

He also affirmed the Egyptian side's readiness to exchange investment opportunities and experiences.