Pleasant Weather Expected Wednesday

Amman, March 6 (Petra) – Wednesday's weather in most parts of the kingdom is expected to be pleasant, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will enjoy warm temperatures.Some clouds will be visible at low altitudes, accompanied by moderate southwesterly winds. However, as the afternoon progresses, the winds may become active, causing dust, particularly in desert areas.According to the latest report from the Jordan Meteorological Department, the weather Thursday will transition to relatively cold conditions in most regions. The sky will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with intermittent showers of rain expected in the northern and central parts of the Kingdom.By the evening hours, the precipitation is likely to weaken, and the winds will shift to moderate northwesterly, occasionally becoming active.On Friday, a slight temperature rise is anticipated, bringing pleasant weather to most areas while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba remain relatively warm.Clouds will be visible at low altitudes, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that may occasionally become active.Looking ahead to Saturday, the weather will be partly cloudy and relatively cold in most areas, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will experience relatively warm conditions.The winds will be moderate, occasionally brisk, blowing from the northwestern direction.Today's peak temperatures will be between 17 and 19 degrees Celsius in Amman and various highlands throughout the Kingdom, with lows of 6C at night. The Gulf city of Aqaba will have moderate weather, with highs of 28C and lows of 15C.