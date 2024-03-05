(MENAFN- Baystreet) SNC, Galiano, MDA at 52-Week Highs

Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, March 5, 2024







Atkins-Realis (SNC), Mawson at 52-Week Highs on News SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $53.25 Tuesday. Atkins-Realis announced today that it will undertake the operations and maintenance work at the Centre Hospitalier de l'Université de Montreal (CHUM), one of the largest hospital centres in Canada. The contract is set within a public private partnership (P3) and will span a 26-year period.Mawson Gold Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Tuesday. Mawson announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. has released results from SDDSC107 from the Rising Sun prospect, the best hole drilled to date at Sunday Creek, that returned a spectacularly long and high-grade intersection of gold-antimony mineralization including 1.0 m @ 2,318 g/t Au drilled within 455.3 m @ 7.2 g/t Au from 413.6 m (uncut) at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia.Advantage Energy Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.70 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Artemis Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $8.00 Tuesday. No news stories available today.ARC Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $23.55 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Bird Construction Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.CES Energy Solutions Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.82 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $117.61 Tuesday. No news stories available today.DRI Healthcare Trust DHT) hit a new 52-week high of $16.44 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.46 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.37 Tuesday. No news stories available today.FRNT Financial Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 70 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Firan Technology Group Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.71 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Monday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.51 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Kits Eyecare Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.65 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Montage Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of one dollar Tuesday. No news stories available today.MCAN Mortgage Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.94 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 84 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $108.14 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Orogen Royalties Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 83 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.40 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Kraken Robotics Inc. (V.PNG) hit a new 52-week high of $1.10 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.90 Tuesday. No news stories available today.SouthGobi Resources Ltd (V) hit a new 52-week high of 95 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Taiga Building Products Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.20 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Telescope Innovations (C) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Tuesday. No news stories available today.Thinkific Labs Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.89 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.67 Tuesday. No news stories available today.WSP Global Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $222.43 Tuesday. No news stories available today.TMX Group Limited (T.X) hit a new 52-week high of $35.86 Tuesday. No news stories available today.

