(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has boldly declared that the West will not emerge victorious in the proxy war it has unleashed in Ukraine against Russia. In a speech to the country's Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Orban emphasized Ukraine's dependence on its Western supporters for war supplies, asserting that without this external assistance, Ukraine would be incapable of challenging Russia. According to Orban, it is "obvious" that the West will not win this proxy war, as he categorizes the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia.



Orban's remarks underscore the pivotal role of external support in shaping the dynamics of the Ukraine-Russia conflict. He highlighted that Ukraine relies on foreign sources for its war supplies, signaling a strategic dependence on Western backers. The prime minister categorically labeled the current state of affairs as a proxy war, stating that this perception is shared widely.



The Hungarian leader proposed that the only viable solution to the conflict lies in initiating peace negotiations, expressing hope that such discussions will occur sooner rather than later, with the active involvement of the United States. Orban has consistently placed the responsibility for resolving the Ukraine-Russia conflict in the hands of the United States, Kiev's primary supporter.



Orban's stance on the conflict has been consistent, with previous statements emphasizing Hungary's belief in the importance of a ceasefire and the commencement of peace negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Notably, Hungary has diverged from other NATO members by opposing sanctions on Russian energy, challenging Western policies on Ukraine, and advocating for a diplomatic resolution to the crisis.



The article explores Orban's critique of Western strategies in Ukraine, citing his belief that European nations have failed to localize the conflict and missed crucial opportunities to broker a peace agreement. Orban's perspective sheds light on Hungary's unique position within NATO, as it stands out for its dissenting views on the ongoing conflict and its emphasis on diplomatic solutions over punitive measures.





