Ricardo Martinelli At The Nicaraguan Embassy In Panama City

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The former president of the Republic and now, also former presidential candidate of Realizing Goals (RM), Ricardo Martinelli, generated comments on his social media Monday afternoon at the Embassy of Nicaragua, the country that has granted him political asylum and where he is currently living.

"I have always said that in Panama there is no rule of law nor is the law or the constitution respected and without due process.

I repeat, I am innocent.

This case was made to disqualify me politically and remove me from the political race which is illegal. Everything will be known in the end and history will absolve me in the face of such injustice and judicial outburst not against RM but against the democratic will of an entire country that wishes to freely elect its rulers, not to whom they want to impose the government illegally," he published through his social network.



