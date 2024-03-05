777 Charlie Star Rakshit Shetty's Family Photos Goes Viral On Social Media: See PICS

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rakshit Shetty, renowned for his selective yet impactful roles in cinema, garners attention for his viral family photo amid his busy movie projects. With recent successes like "777 Charlie" and "Sapta Sagadache Elo," he continues to captivate audiences. Currently, anticipation is building for his upcoming film "Richard Antony - Lord of the Sea," while his versatile talents extend beyond acting to directing, producing, and more.

Simple star Rakshit Shetty is currently making waves on social media as a family photo featuring him, his father, mother, brother, and sister goes viral.



Rakshit Shetty, busy with his ongoing movie projects, has gained notable success with "Sapta Sagaradhache Ello" A and B parts.



Renowned for his meticulous approach to storytelling, Rakshit Shetty dedicates himself to crafting a movie every three years, selectively choosing roles and showing a strong inclination towards directing.

Currently, Rakshit is engrossed in his upcoming film "Richard Antony - Lord of the Sea," the sequel to a long-awaited franchise. The recent release of the movie's teaser has generated significant excitement among fans eagerly anticipating its release later this year.

His stellar performance in "777 Charlie" catapulted him to pan-Indian acclaim, while his portrayal of Manu in "Sapta Sagaradache Ello" captivated audiences, depicting the depths of love through the lens of a broken heart.



Meanwhile, Rakshit Shetty's family snapshots are melting hearts across social media platforms. Sridhar Shetty is identified as Rakshit's father, with endearing pictures of his mother, Ranjini Shetty, brother, sister, and their children circulating widely.

Hailing from Udupi and holding an engineering degree, Rakshit Shetty's passion for cinema propelled him into the film industry. Beyond acting and directing, he also wears the hats of a producer, presenter, and lyricist, establishing himself as a versatile talent in the industry.