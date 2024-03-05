Ukraine's Air Force Launches Eight Strikes On Enemy Positions, Hits UAV Ground Control Station

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched six strikes on enemy manpower clusters and hit one UAV ground control station.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“A total of 63 combat engagements took place on the frontline over the past day. The enemy launched 5 missile attacks and 66 air strikes and carried out 108 attacks involving multiple launch rocket systems at the Ukrainian positions and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine at night, using 22 Shahed drones. The Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 18 combat UAVs.

Over the past day, the Russian forces launched air strikes on Chuykivka in the Sumy region and Lyptsi, Varvarivka, Nesterne, Kolodiazne, Kyslivka, Mytrofanivka, Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region; Tverdokhlibove, Novoyehorivka, Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Novoselivka, Verkhniokamianske, Kostyantynivka, New York, Druzhba, Pivnichne, Semenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Yasnobrodivka, Netaylove, Kalynove, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Vodiane, Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Malynivka, Novodanylivka, Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors has remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of offensive groups were detected.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to the threatened areas, and increases the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched seven attacks near the towns of Synkivka and Tabaivka in the Kharkiv region, trying to improve their tactical position.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks near Terny, Donetsk region, and Bilohorivka, Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the defense forces repelled six enemy attacks near Andriivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 28 enemy attacks in the areas of Novoselivka, Berdychi, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Prechystivka, and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of the Ukrainian forces 22 times.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched one attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions. Despite heavy losses, the enemy keeps trying to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. Over the past day, the enemy made two unsuccessful assault attempts.

At the same time, the Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses on the occupation forces in terms of personnel and equipment, thus exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

“Over the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force struck eight enemy manpower clusters, as well as one UAV ground control station. The Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one Kh-59 guided missile. The missile troops struck three enemy personnel concentration areas, one air defense system, and six enemy artillery units,” the General Staff said.

As reported, the total combat losses of the Russian army since February 24, 2022 amount to about 417,950 personnel.