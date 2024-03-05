Jordan requests extension of water supply agreement with Israel

(MENAFN) According to Israeli media reports on Monday, Jordan has formally requested Israel to extend their existing water supply agreement by an additional year. The current Jordanian-Israeli water accord, which facilitates the transfer of water resources between the two nations, is scheduled to expire in May of this year. Despite the impending deadline, Israel has yet to respond to Jordan's request for an extension of the agreement.



Reports from an Israeli public broadcaster suggest that Israel has conveyed a specific request to Jordan, urging officials in Amman to temper their vocal criticisms of Israel. This diplomatic exchange underscores the complexities inherent in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.



Furthermore, the broadcaster notes that Israel has also made a request for Jordan to restore their respective ambassadors to their diplomatic posts. This appeal reflects Israel's interest in enhancing diplomatic relations and fostering a constructive dialogue with Jordan, despite underlying tensions.



As of now, Jordan has not issued any official comment regarding the reported request for an extension of the water agreement or Israel's diplomatic overtures.



The water agreement, initially signed in July 2021, constitutes a significant aspect of the bilateral relationship between Jordan and Israel. Under the terms of the agreement, Israel supplies Jordan with 100 million cubic meters of water annually, in exchange for electricity provided by Amman to Tel Aviv.



The signing of the Wadi Araba peace treaty in 1994 marked a pivotal moment in the history of Jordan and Israel, formally ending decades of hostilities stemming from the first Arab-Israeli war in 1948.

MENAFN05032024000045015839ID1107935003