Palestine's UN envoy condemns Israeli atrocities in Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) On Monday, Palestine's UN representative, Riyad Mansour, pointed out the atrocities committed by Israel against the Palestinian population in Gaza, stating that "Israel is starving our people."



"Israel has unleashed death against 2.3 million Palestinians under multiple forms; indiscriminate bombing summary executions, disease, dehydration, and starvation. Starvation is not an unfortunate consequence of the war. It is one of the methods of war used by Israel. Israel is starving our people," Mansour made these remarks during a discussion concerning the US veto of a Security Council resolution addressing the Gaza crisis on February 20th.



Emphasizing that "Israel has been committing atrocities against the Palestinian people, unchecked and unhinged," Mansour stated that the UN Security Council "has been prevented repeatedly from calling for an immediate ceasefire to put an end to these atrocities."



Mansour called on UN member countries to demand a cease-fire, and declared that "Israeli leaders speak openly of the crimes they are committing and of those they intend to commit... The Israeli prime minister has boasted about not abiding by decisions of international courts or UN resolutions and of having torpedoed peace efforts."



"This will only end by ending Israeli impunity. The era of Israeli impunity must come to an end and we should enter a new era of accountability and sanctions," he further mentioned.



Praising those "rejecting trade with settlements," Mansour also called for the imposition of sanctions on the "entire enterprise of settlements and settlers."



"Don't allow a single of one of them to get a visa to visit any of your countries. Behave in a different way," he declared, he went on to say that "the horrors of today are made possible by yesterday's failings."

