Veterinary Doctor Found Dead In Car In Lucknow

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 4 (IANS) A veterinary doctor of the UP animal husbandry department, posted in Sandila in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Bakshi Ka Talab (BKT) police station area in Lucknow.

The police came to know about the incident on Sunday when a passer-by called the police after seeing the body inside the doctor's car parked near Badi Bazaar locality in BKT.

“There were no visible injury marks on the body, but forensic team was called to the spot to collect samples of evidence from the car for further investigation and after contacting the family members with the help of Aadhaar card, the body has been sent for post-mortem,” said ADCP North Jitendra Kumar Dubey on Monday.

He added that the deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Singh, 43, of Indira Nagar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that he was returning home on Saturday night when his family members last spoke to him on the phone.

When police opened the door of the car, Singh was found lying on the front seat of the car. The police took him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The body was then sent for post-mortem in the presence of Singh's brother Ashish.

Police said all items in the car were found safe and intact.“Forensic team found two caps of country liquor bottles from inside the car,” said the police official.