Dulquer Salmaan, Richa Chadha, Chinmayi Sripada Condemn Spanish Woman's Gang Rape In Jharkhand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Richa Chadha and Dulquer Salmaan have responded to the news of a Spanish biker couple being assaulted in Jharkhand, with the woman gang raped by seven people. They resorted to Instagram Stories to express their concerns. This is how Richa and Dulquer responded.

Actor Richa Chadha on Saturday strongly reacted to the alleged gang-rape of a Spanish woman in Jharkhand and said it is a "shame on our rotten society".







Dulquer Salmaan shared the video of the woman where she is narrating the horror incident. On his Instagram stories, the actor wrote,“This news broke me. Both of you had recently arrived in Kottayam. Had dinner with my close friends. This should not happen to anyone anywhere.”

Also Read:

Why did Rihanna leave India just after her performance? Reason out







When a reporter posted on X about their experience with 'sexual aggressiveness in India,' singer Chinmayi Sripada responded. The reporter wrote,“The level of sexual aggression I witnessed while living in India for several years was unlike anywhere else I have ever been.”

They added,“I never met a female traveler who had not been groped or assaulted or worse, even if they had only been in country for mere days. I love India. It is and always will be one of my favorite places in the world. But I have advised female friends who asked me not to travel there alone. This is a real problem in Indian society that warrants more attention and that I hope will improve in time.” Sharing a screengrab of their post, Chinmayi wrote,“Now they'll say this is an excuse to defame India, toolkit etc.”

She also called out another netizen who alleged that the reporter was 'defaming the country,' writing,“This is such an uncalled for, unempathetic response to a foreign national who publishes (after adding he still loves the country) his experiences as a tourist. Aththi Devo Bhava and Beti Bachao are mere slogans. It is well known by now how men in India ogle at and harass foreign nationals and women. It was only a few days ago that a Korean vlogger published how she was harassed. No idea why these people are in denial instead of acknowledging and putting systems in place. It is not as if the process of lodging a police complaint is easy.”

Also Read:

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Commoner contestants revealed; Check who they are

On Friday, a Spanish motorcyclist pair passed through Kurmahat village in Jharkhand's Dumka district on their way to Nepal. They constructed a homemade tent and spent the night there. Seven locals ransacked the couple, stole their property, and sexually attacked the wife. The incident was discovered when a patrol unit noticed the pair about 11 p.m. The police have filed a report and captured three persons, according to the reports.