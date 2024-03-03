Council Of Ministers Brainstormed On Vision Document For Viksit Bharat 2047: Sources

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The meeting of the Council of Ministers chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi brainstormed on a vision document for Viksit Bharat 2047 and a detailed action plan for the next five years, sources said.

During the meeting, a 100-day agenda for immediate steps was also worked upon for quick implementation after the formation of the new government in May 2024, sources added.

The roadmap for Viksit Bharat is a result of more than 2 years of intensive preparation. It involved a 'whole of government' approach involving all ministries and wide-ranging consultations with state governments, academia, industry bodies, civil society, scientific organisations and mobilization of youth for seeking their ideas, suggestions and inputs.



More than 2700 meetings, workshops and seminars were held at various levels. Suggestions of more than 20 lakh youth were received. The roadmap for Viksit Bharat has a comprehensive blueprint with a clearly articulated national vision, aspirations, goals and action points.

Its goals include areas like economic growth, SDGs, ease of living, ease of doing business, infrastructure, social welfare, etc.

The meeting came a day after the BJP released the first list for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Comprising 195 names, the candidate list featured prominent figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Modi has been orchestrating periodic assemblies of the entire council of ministers to deliberate over pivotal policy matters, garner insights into the implementation progress of diverse initiatives, and articulate his vision on governance issues.

Anticipations were rife prior to the meeting that Prime Minister Modi would solicit input from Union ministers regarding the efficacy of numerous government welfare schemes and initiatives spearheaded by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the past decade.

Expressing unwavering confidence in securing a third consecutive term in the Lok Sabha elections this year, the BJP-led NDA administration is strategizing extensively under Prime Minister Modi's stewardship to chart a course for victory.

The Election Commission has commenced evaluations of the readiness levels of various states for conducting the Lok Sabha elections. An announcement regarding the election schedule is anticipated later this month.

In 2014, the Election Commission disclosed the timetable for the nine-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 5, with results declared on May 16. Similarly, in 2019, the poll panel announced the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on March 10, culminating in the declaration of results on May 23.

