Egypt, FAO Discuss Humanitarian Situation In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 3 (KUNA) -- The Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi, met on Sunday with the Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu, and the accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the humanitarian situation in Gaza Strip and ways to deliver aids and supplies to the people of Gaza, the Presidency spokesman Ahmad Fahmi said in a statement.

The UN official stressed, during the meeting, the FAO's keenness to provide all means of support for the Egyptian efforts to implement humanitarian aid to the people of the Gaza Strip, The meeting also discussed the long-term partnership between Egypt and FAO, reflected in the multiple development projects in the fields of agriculture and food, as well as in the signing of the new Qatari agreement between the two sides for the period 2024-2027.

They also discussed the food crisis that Egypt is facing, resulted because of the Russian -Ukrainian war.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Mr. Al-Sayed El-Quseir.(end)

