Oil, gas profits rise under Leader Biden despite industry criticism

(MENAFN) Despite facing criticism and warnings of adverse impacts on the sector, the largest oil and gas producers in the United States have seen a remarkable surge in profits during the era of President Joe Biden. The industry, known for its vocal opposition to the Biden administration's perceived "hostile" policies, has witnessed its profits nearly tripled since Biden took office, even as concerns loom over the potential ramifications of his reelection.



The country's top 10 most valuable listed oil and gas companies are poised to announce their 2023 earnings this week, reflecting a significant uptick in profitability under the Biden administration. Cumulatively, these companies are on track to achieve a total net income of USD313 billion during the first three years of Biden's presidency, a stark contrast to the USD112 billion recorded during the same period under the previous administration led by Donald Trump.



Among the notable companies contributing to this surge in profits are industry giants such as ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, and Occidental Petroleum. The collective market value of these companies, which also includes Pioneer Natural Resources, AOG, and Hess, among others, has soared by an impressive 132 percent during the Biden administration, surpassing the USD1.1 trillion mark. This represents a significant turnaround compared to the 12 percent decrease witnessed during the first three years of the Trump administration.



The robust financial performance of these companies underscores the resilience of the oil and gas sector in navigating the evolving regulatory landscape under President Biden. Despite concerns voiced by industry stakeholders regarding the potential adverse effects of Biden's policies, including increased regulations and a shift towards renewable energy initiatives, the sector has demonstrated remarkable profitability and growth.



The earnings reports for 2023, which form the basis of these staggering figures, highlight the industry's ability to adapt and thrive in the face of evolving challenges and opportunities. While concerns persist regarding the long-term implications of Biden's policies on the oil and gas sector, the current surge in profits serves as a testament to the industry's resilience and capacity to weather political and regulatory uncertainties.

