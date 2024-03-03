Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To Bulgarian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent Sunday a cable of congratulations to HE Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Nikolai Denkov on the occasion of his Country's National Day. (QNA)

