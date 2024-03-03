Minister Of Justice Chairs Lawyers Admissions Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The lawyers admissions committee yesterday met under the chairmanship of Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali bin Issa Al Hassan Al Mohannadi.

The committee discussed the topics on its agenda, including the taking of the legal oath by eight new lawyers before the committee, consideration of requests to register a number of similar employers in the registers of practicing lawyers.

The committee also considered requests by a number of new lawyers whose training period has ended, and interviews with a number of applicants to practice the profession, and approving applications for lawyers under training. It also reviewed requests to transfer the registration of lawyers to that of practicing lawyers before the Court of Cassation.

The committee also discussed a number of regulatory issues and controls for the work of the legal profession, including the minutes of the subcommittees, and appropriate decisions were taken in this regard.