Fast E-Bikes Will Need Speedometer From April

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) From April 1, fast e-bikes must be fitted with a speedometer in Switzerland. Riding without a speedometer will result in a fine of CHF20 ($22.70). The blue driving licence also loses its validity on October 31.

The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) announced on Thursday that it recommends replacing the old driving licence made of blue paper with a driving licence in credit card format as soon as possible. From November 1, the police will be authorised to issue fines.

The speedometer requirement for fast e-bikes will initially only apply to new bikes put on the road, it added. Vehicles already on the road must be fitted with them by April 1, 2027.

There are also new road traffic regulations regarding the driving test. According to TCS, new regulations for eye tests and medical examinations relating to driving ability will apply from March 1. People who already have a valid driving licence will no longer have to take a new eye test in order to obtain a driving licence in a different category.

Medical examination from 75

From the age of 75, a medical examination is a prerequisite for obtaining a driving licence. In the past, these requirements applied from the age of 65. For practical tests in categories A and B, it is also compulsory to drive in traffic for at least 45 minutes.

In addition, stricter safety standards for cars will apply from April 1. According to the press release, new vehicles must be equipped with an accident data recorder and new driver assistance systems that comply with European approval standards.

Such systems are used to warn of drowsiness or distraction, for automatic emergency braking in the event of danger or for assistance when reversing and turning. Improved bodywork elements will also become mandatory. These ensure a less severe impact in the event of an accident and thus provide better protection for cyclists, pedestrians and vehicle occupants.

