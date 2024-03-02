Tragedy Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa As Rain-Triggered Incidents Claim Lives And Injuries

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a heart-wrenching turn of events, heavy rainfall in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has led to the collapse of houses, claiming nine lives and leaving six individuals injured. Among the casualties were three children in Gakhi Kandao Mamund, Bajaur, where a room's roof gave way under the torrential rain.

The tragedy prompted an immediate response from Rescue 1122, with disaster and medical teams rushing to the affected areas to initiate rescue operations. Despite their swift efforts, the loss of lives was unavoidable. Residents, along with the dedicated teams, worked tirelessly to extract the victims from the debris.

In another incident in Lower Dir Talash, a landslide engulfed a house, resulting in the death of three individuals and severe injuries to a child. The initial report suggested that four people were trapped beneath the rubble.

Also Read: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Financial Struggle: Urgent Need for Federal Cooperation

Rescue 1122 ambulances and personnel promptly arrived at the scene, undertaking a grueling three-hour-and-thirty-minute rescue operation. Tragically, three lives were lost, and the injured child was rushed to Category D Hospital Talash for medical attention.

Batkhela, Malakand, also witnessed a devastating incident as a mother and son lost their lives when their house's roof collapsed due to relentless rain. A 7-year-old child, buried under the debris, sustained injuries. The incident unfolded in Mohalla Khatke of Batkhela, and the bodies, along with the injured child, were transported to the headquarters hospital in Batkhela for further proceedings.

Additionally, the Tajabad area in Peshawar reported one fatality and four injuries as a house's roof gave way under the adverse weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department issued warnings of potential further rain in various parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The combination of rain and snowfall in mountainous regions has intensified the winter conditions, accentuating the challenges faced by the affected communities.