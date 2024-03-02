Powering Progress: Japanese Firms Eye Hydroelectric Projects In Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Japanese companies' interest in implementing hydroelectric
projects in Kyrgyzstan is growing, Azernews reports.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the
statement was made during a meeting between Ambassador of
Kyrgyzstan to Japan, Erkinbek Osoev, and Director of the Department
for Russia, Central Asia, and the Caucasus at the Ministry of
Economy, Trade, and Industry of Japan, Masashi Watanabe.
In this regard, the Japanese side expressed a desire to
strengthen joint cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the Japan Bank
for International Cooperation (JBIC) and other organizations.
During the meeting, the parties also discussed the prospects of
signing a Memorandum of Cooperation on energy transition between
the Ministry of Energy of Kyrgyzstan and the Ministry of Economy,
Trade, and Industry of Japan. They exchanged views on subsequent
joint steps following the economic and energy dialogue "Central
Asia + Japan" held in Tokyo in September 2023.
It was also noted the importance of the planned visit of
Watanabe to Kyrgyzstan during on March 12-13, 2024.
