J&K Bank Shines At MSME Banking Excellence Awards-2023

MD & CEO Baldev Prakash received the prestigious award at the hands of the Justice Deepak Verma in presence of President (CIMSME) Mukesh Mohan Gupta and the Bank's General Manager (Credit) Ashutosh Sareen at a high profile event held on Thursday evening in New Delhi.

Dedicating both the awards to the commitment of Bank staff, MD & CEO said,“I feel proud to attribute this achievement to the entire J&K Bank Family, whose ever-growing commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and economic growth continues to be acknowledged and appreciated at prestigious forums like these in the country. These awards will further boost our motivation to continue our mission of empowering MSMEs and broadening the socio-economic development across our operational geographies.”

Highlighting the Bank's contribution towards encouraging inclusive growth in the MSME sector, MD & CEO said,“In terms of contribution towards MSME sector, our numbers speak louder than our words. We have always been on the forefront of creating employment opportunities in the sector and have robust numbers to encourage the MSME growth in the country.”

“As of now, J&K Bank has over 3.61 lac accounts in MSME segment with an exposure of over Rs 19,000 Crore, out of which 75000 MSME units are led by women that involve the funding amount of over Rs 2000 Crore”, he added.

Notably, the Bank had earned the 'Best MSME Bank' Award last year also.

