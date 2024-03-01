Family Injured In Enemy Drone Attack In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces dropped munition from a drone on a residential building in Mytrofanivka village of the Kupiansk district in the Kharkiv region, injuring a man, his wife and mother-in-law.

According to Ukrinform, Serhiy Bolvinov, the head of the National Police investigation department in the Kharkiv region, reported this on Facebook.

"The munition was dropped from a drone directly on a residential building. The couple was hospitalized with concussion and other injuries - the husband is 49 years old, his wife is 47. The wife's mother, 65 years old, was also injured," Bolvinov wrote.

According to him, doctors are providing the victims with all the necessary assistance. The family's house was completely destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupiansk district, Kharkiv region, damaging at least six private houses and a power substation.